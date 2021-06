Get ready to pop some popcorn because movies on the beach are returning to Point Pleasant Beach! Our great friends at Jenkinson's do a really nice job with their movies on the beach series and starting Tuesday, June 29th you'll be able to watch Frozen II. Movies will be every Tuesday night after the sun goes down until August 31st. All movies are free and every film is perfect for the whole family! All you need to bring are beach chairs and blankets! Kick back, relax, and enjoy a flick with your loved ones. **WEATHER PERMITTING** The full movie schedule is below: