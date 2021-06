Music star Billie Eilish apologized Monday for a years-old video in which she repeated a racial slur while singing along to rap lyrics by another artist. "[I] love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this," Eilish, a wunderkind who at 19 is a multiplatinum singer-songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner, wrote in virtually all-lowercase graphical text on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "[A]nd this is something that i WANT to address because i'm being labeled something that i am not. there's a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word."