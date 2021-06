I had a bit of free time on my hands yesterday, and it was such a gorgeous day outside, so I decided to spend my afternoon with my toes in the sand. I drove down to Ocean City, made my way to the end of the island, parked around 59th and Central Avenue, and made my way onto Ocean City's free beach, Corson's Inlet State Park. I expected to witness things like families enjoying a nice beach day, kids digging in the sand, and maybe a boogie board or two. Never, I repeat, NEVER in a million years would I have predicted to see what I saw next.