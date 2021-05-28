Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, NJ

Will remarriage stop me from getting the Senior Freeze?

By Karin Price Mueller
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Q. I’ve lived in my house since 1986. My late husband passed in 2000 and I had his name removed from the deed. I remarried in 2005 and we have continued to live in the same house, but I never added my second husband’s name. We’ve always filed taxes jointly and we live on his retirement income. He is the one who qualifies age-wise and we do also qualify financially. Am I allowed to apply using both our names and joint income or do I have to wait until I am over 65?

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizens#Remarriage#Retirement Income#U S Financial Services#Social Security#Ask Njmoneyhelp Com#Nj Advance Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Income TaxPosted by
NJ.com

My sister lived in N.J. Do I owe tax on her inheritance to me?

Q. I live and work in New York and I just inherited my sister’s TIAA retirement annuity account. She lived in New Jersey until her death last year, but also worked in New York. I took the distribution and had federal and New York tax withheld and received a 1099-R. Also, is this inheritance subject to inheritance tax in New Jersey also?
New Providence, NJPosted by
NJ.com

If I work overseas, do I have to pay N.J. state tax?

Q. I was born and raised in New Jersey but eventually moved to Maryland for work. I have now been overseas working for the government since 2014. I no longer own property in Maryland and would like to establish residency with my parents in New Jersey. I will continue with my foreign service career, not spending more than 30 days in New Jersey each year. How do I claim residency to get a license and vote, and would I qualify to file non-resident taxes each year on my income, effectively lowering my tax rate?
PoliticsPosted by
NJ.com

Assembly Speaker: New Jersey must be able to feed its people | Opinion

Hunger is a crisis. We knew that before the pandemic, we knew it during the pandemic, and we know it right now. With unemployment soaring to historic highs, it came as no surprise when more and more people and families began struggling to get enough food on the table. Communities rallied around one another. As people lined up and as cars waited their turn to load up, it was neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers serving strangers. Foodbanks, churches, farmers, grocery store owners and local leaders all joining forces so we could get through to the other side of the pandemic.