Will remarriage stop me from getting the Senior Freeze?

Hunger is a crisis. We knew that before the pandemic, we knew it during the pandemic, and we know it right now. With unemployment soaring to historic highs, it came as no surprise when more and more people and families began struggling to get enough food on the table. Communities rallied around one another. As people lined up and as cars waited their turn to load up, it was neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers serving strangers. Foodbanks, churches, farmers, grocery store owners and local leaders all joining forces so we could get through to the other side of the pandemic.