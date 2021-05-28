‘Really dangerous conditions:’ Staten Island homes operating as illegal hotels helped shape city’s approach to the issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When New York City decided it needed to crack down on illegal hotel operations in the early years of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, officials thought they knew where to look: large apartment buildings in hot tourist spots like central Manhattan were the focus, said Christian Klossner, an attorney who heads the Office of Special Enforcement at the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.www.silive.com