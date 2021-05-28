‘Really dangerous conditions:’ Staten Island homes operating as illegal hotels helped shape city’s approach to the issue

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State mandated COVID restrictions are officially lifted in commercial and social settings, but don’t throw your masks out just yet. On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has reached the goal of 70% of New York residents having at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. With this goal met, effective immediately, commercial and social settings such as retail stores, restaurants, offices, gyms, and movie theaters will no longer be restricted by state COVID policies. These restrictions include capacity limits, social distancing, cleaning protocols, health screenings, and contact information for tracing.