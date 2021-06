Floppy-eared Peanut is off to doggy school to learn how to be a good dog! Sure, he's excited, but when he gets separated from Crackers, he quickly realizes that he has to fend for himself. Five minutes in and he's already the new target of the Pint-Sized Pack, the bullies of the Little Dogs group. He knows that Crackers and Butter can't help him, so what use is there in telling them he feels alone without his family?