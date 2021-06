Back of the baseball card: 3 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths / 1 Half Bath / 1,596 SqFt / MLS# 3280501. This Gorgeous Burwyck Park condo is the nicest condo on the market today in Saline. You will love the updated and current decor throughout this wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhome. The location of this complex is fantastic just minutes from Schools, Shopping, Downtown Saline, and all freeways. The setting is fantastic with an open wetland area behind. Interior highlights include wide plank engineered flooring, painted grey kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace, wonderful master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and attached bath, 2 more nice sized bedrooms, and a finished walkout basement with great flex use space.