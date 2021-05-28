Kasabian announce first UK tour since Tom Meighan’s departure
Kasabian have announced their first tour dates since the departure of Tom Meighan, who parted ways with the band last year after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend. Meighan parted ways with the Leicester group in July 2020, in order to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track,” before appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court to face a charge of assault against his partner Vikki Ager. He pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.www.nme.com