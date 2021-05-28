Cancel
Music

Kasabian announce first UK tour since Tom Meighan’s departure

By Nick Reilly
NME
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKasabian have announced their first tour dates since the departure of Tom Meighan, who parted ways with the band last year after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend. Meighan parted ways with the Leicester group in July 2020, in order to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track,” before appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court to face a charge of assault against his partner Vikki Ager. He pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Tom Meighan
