Kasabian announce first UK tour since Tom Meighan’s departure

The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) released a new album, Ignorance, in February via Fat Possum (stream it here). Now she has announced some 2021 and 2022 tour dates, Linderman’s first real chance to perform Ignorance’s songs in front of her fans. The dates stretch from this July to next June and include shows in North America (with quite a few in Canada), the UK, and Europe. Sam Amidon and Cassandra Jenkins will support some American shows, with Helena Deland supporting select other American concerts. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.