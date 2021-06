From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. The DeKalb County Sheriff's office and Northeast Alabama Community College Adult Education program entered into partnership in January 2020 providing the first Ready to Work class to the inmates. When approached with the idea of bringing the Ready to Work program inside the jail, Sheriff Nick Welden jumped on the idea. "The ultimate goal when dealing with incarcerated people, in my opinion, is to do what we can do within our scope and authority to provide the help they need from the DCSO perspective to better their future once released. We are very limited in what we can do or provide as it is, so this was a no brainer and a great opportunity to help get folks back on track and help with the revolving door issue we face," said Sheriff Nick Welden. In February 2020, the first Ready to Work female inmate class earned their certification. Ready to Work is a certification program that teaches workforce soft skills, along with general remediation. Students earn the National Career Readiness Certificate, FDIC and Alabama Certified Worker. Not only do the inmates gain employability skills, but these educational services help build self-worth within each student.