His Excellency Al-Kaabi stated that Qatar Petroleum was in the process of evaluating commercial offers received for participation in the largest LNG development in the world with a capacity of 32 million tpy of LNG, and that Qatar Petroleum had received offers that cover double the offered equity stake. His Excellency Al-Kaabi also noted that as part of the same process, Qatar Petrole-um had received offtake commitments/sales and purchase agreements for double the 32 million tpy volume on offer.