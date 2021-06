2020 was the year that the music world ground to a halt. Tour plans – scuttled. Live venues – shuttered. Album plans – scrapped. And yet, bizarrely, 2020 was also the year that Brooklyn’s Geese finally took flight. An album that was intended to be, according to guitarist Gus Green, the “last piece of music we made before split [up] and went to college” instead wound up falling into the hands of indie powerhouse Partisan Records. The label that IDLES, Fontaines D.C. and Chubby and the Gang call home quietly signed the band on the strength of the unreleased album in the summer of 2020. Quite the vote of confidence for a band fresh out of high school, one that had played just a handful of gigs.