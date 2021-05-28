LYNN JONES: Sharing and hearing the best

A young man, new on the job, was quite inept in the performance of his duties. His frequent mistakes were a source of constant irritation to his boss. In spite of his deficiencies, the young man was a great admirer of his boss. On one occasion, the young man was praising his boss for his wisdom and judgment. In an effusive moment, he said, “Sir, I just wish that I could open my mind and put inside of it all of your wisdom and learning.” To which the boss replied, “Young man, that would be like trying to place a grand piano in a broom closet.”