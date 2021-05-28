Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

LYNN JONES: Sharing and hearing the best

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young man, new on the job, was quite inept in the performance of his duties. His frequent mistakes were a source of constant irritation to his boss. In spite of his deficiencies, the young man was a great admirer of his boss. On one occasion, the young man was praising his boss for his wisdom and judgment. In an effusive moment, he said, “Sir, I just wish that I could open my mind and put inside of it all of your wisdom and learning.” To which the boss replied, “Young man, that would be like trying to place a grand piano in a broom closet.”

www.djournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deut
Person
Ogden Nash
Person
Lynn Jones
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LYNN JONES: The dry seasons of life

In 1971, my wife Danielle and I lived in Southeast Texas at Burkeville, where I served as pastor of Burkeville Baptist Church. In the summer of that year, East Texas Baptist Encampment invited Danielle to direct a camp for girls at the encampment, and she asked me to be the camp pastor.
Recipescompassion.com

Sponsors Share Their Best Letter Writing Tips

For the best letter writing tips, go straight to the experts: sponsors!. Recently we put out a call on our Facebook page asking for the best advice about writing to children in Compassion’s program. People answered with great tips on things like:. Fun ideas for what to send. What to...
Family RelationshipsNBC Washington

News4 Dads Share Their Best Dad Jokes

For Father's Day this year, our News4 dads are sharing their best dad jokes. Which one is your favorite?. What kind of dog can out jump a skyscraper? Any dog, skyscrapers can't jump. Adam Tuss. What do you call a computer that sings? A-DELL. Scott MacFarlane. I'm friends with almost...
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LYNN JONES: The challenge of preaching

Samuel Pepys lived in England from his birth in 1633 until his death in 1703. During much of his life, Pepys wrote an extensive diary about the events of his life. The diary presents a fascinating look at daily life in London 344 years ago. Pepys usually went to worship...
Family Relationshipswomansday.com

20 Best Sister Quotes That Celebrate Your Special Sibling Bond

If you have a sister, you have a friend for life. Sisters are some of the most special and strongest familial bonds there are. Sure, all siblings have unique connections, but sisters are in a league of their own. In many cases, growing up together creates a solid, virtually impenetrable foundation — perfect for fostering a forever friendship. Who wouldn’t want a built-in best friend to share your life with? This inspiring roundup of quotes will sum up and honor this treasured kinship.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

God is rich in mercy

“But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ. That...
Religionnybooks.com

What Good Shall I Do This Day?

Benjamin Franklin began each day by asking himself, in the pages of his journal, “What good shall I do this day?” and returned, at the end of the day, to ask himself the “evening question”: “What good have I done to-day?” This handsome faux-leather journal invites modern diarists to contemplate the good they can do in their everyday lives using Benjamin Franklin’s own daily questions, and to think about their lives in the way that Franklin thought about his.
Family Relationshipsredtri.com

Mother to Mother: Moms Share Their Best Baby Advice

Babies are lots of things—precious, sweet, funny, adorable, the list goes on. But one thing they are not? Easy. And that applies whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro at the mom game. The good thing is, you’re not alone in navigating the crazy, messy, amazing journey of being a baby mama. Those who have gone before are always ready to offer their best advice. Here are 25 short-and-sweet parenting tips on everything from sleep and must-have baby gear to self-care.
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Seth Buckner: The old Bible

How important is the Bible? Something so incredibly valuable can never be assigned a dollar amount. Romans 15:4 states, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Do you believe this? How often do you spend time exploring the pages of your Bible? Many years ago, when this writer was a teenager, he penned the words to the following poem called “The Old Bible.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
Religionconservativeangle.com

G.K. Chesterton, the Jolly Journalist

Though known to posterity as a wit, a controversialist, and a Christian apologist, G.K. Chesterton considered himself primarily to be merely a “jolly journalist” and it was through the writing of essays for newspapers and magazines that he made both his reputation and his living. G.K. Chesterton is known to...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
NFLnationalgeographic.com

Black dads share their best tips for traveling this summer

On July 14, popular YouTuber Glen Henry, his wife, and their four kids under the age of eight are heading out on a month-long, multistate RV trip. He has only two concerns: whether his kids will get bored a few days into the journey—and whether, as a Black man driving from California to South Carolina, he’ll be safe.