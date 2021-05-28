Cancel
Chico, CA

Letter: Parks are a refuge, but not a home

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 20 days ago

The increasingly common struggle that low-income families face after a natural disaster has become quite an issue in our community. It does not take much to recognize the utter lack of resources provided to those affected by a disaster that occurred in 2018. As I wander through our city’s beautiful parks, I am reminded that there is something horrifying happening there. Tents are strewn across patches of cleared land and what little remains of possessions are strewn about too. This is not a home. This is a refuge.

