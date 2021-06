One of the games shown at E3 that I’ve been waiting a while to try is B.ARK. It’s developed by Tic Toc Games, who I know from backing Adventures of Pip. And though the two games couldn’t be more different, I’ve been excited about B.ARK for one simple reason – it’s a SHMUP title with adorable animal pilots. Sure, that’s a bit surface level, but bear with me. Sometimes an initial vibe from a game can flavor the final experience. And after playing the demo on Steam, I am happy to confirm the game is living up to my considerable hype.