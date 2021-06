WYIF: The Wooster Youth Instructional Football program will have sign-ups on Saturday, May 29 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Maurer Field. The program is open for boys and girls entering grades 4-6 in the fall. The cost is $50 if participating in the fundraiser and $85 for those not participating. Some partial scholarships are available with proof of free and reduced lunch. If you have any questions, call Mike Baus at 330-264-2249.