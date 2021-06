CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some Alzheimer’s patients are ready to drain their retirement savings to pay for aducanumab, the first-of-its kind treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Cleveland Clinic geriatrician Dr. Babak Tousi says his patients know the drug’s path to being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week was controversial, because experts remain split on whether it can truly slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. They also know it has serious side effects, might carry a high price tag and is not a cure for the disease.