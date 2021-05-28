Bee watchers wanted: UGA studies bees from Japan, China

Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, is now distributing its SALT (“SALT”) Tequila throughout Florida by Bernie Little Distributors. Distribution is centered on Highland, Hardee, Polk and Okeechobee counties, which collectively have a potential of approximately one million. An Anheuser Busch distributor of brands, Bernie Little also distributes Splash’s Copa di Vino. SBEV’s SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored, 100% blanco agave tequila. The beverage offers a clean and sweet taste. SALT ingredients are grown in the Jalisco, Mexico, region, where the drink is also distilled and bottled. SALT is available in berry, citrus and salted chocolate flavors. Thought to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila available, SALT is a unique choice in one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage categories. According to the announcement, tequila consumption in the United States increased 14% annually, with flavored versions reaching 10 times that of unflavored. With the addition of Bernie Little, SBEV now has five Anheuser Busch distributors in Florida alone. “We’re excited to see SALT tequila sold into central Florida, a high-growth region, by Bernie Little, a top Anheuser Busch distributor with which we’ve developed a strong relationship based on our acquired Copa di Vino brand,” said Splash Beverage CEO Robert Nistico in the press release. “When we purchased Copa di Vino, a key asset was its network of distributors with reach into over 13,000 retail locations. As a result, we are very well positioned to offer Splash’s innovative and high visibility brands through this established network of high-performing distributors.”