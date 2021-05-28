Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsZCk_0aEOyAbD00

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares climbed 124.2% to settle at $3.99 on Thursday after the company announced plans to acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) shares jumped 61.8% to close at $25.89 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares surged 40.5% to close at $6.07 on Thursday after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) gained 40.3% to close at $10.79 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) surged 36.5% to settle at $30.02 after the company priced its IPO at $22 per share.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 35.6% to close at $26.52 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $1.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 25.6% to settle at $5.55.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 25.5% to close at $5.99.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) surged 24% to close at $2.74.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 23.9% to close at $31.67 following better-than-expected Q1 results.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) jumped 23.8% to close at $2.24. Creative Realities recently reported Q1 results.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) jumped 23% to settle at $8.71after dropping 12% on Wednesday.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 22.7% to close at $3.89 after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) gained 21.4% to settle at $29.75. The company priced a secondary equity offering by selling stakeholder at a 4.1% discount.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) jumped 19.9% to close at $3.07.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 19.2% to settle at $15.49.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE: WRN) rose 18.9% to close at $2.64 amid strength in copper prices following a recent worker strike in Chile, which could weigh on supply. Economic recovery hopes have also helped lift demand outlook for copper.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 17.6% to settle at $23.09. Immunome recently secured additional funding of $4.3 million from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the development of an antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 17.3% to close at $16.51 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 17.2% to close at $6.55. The company published trial titled 'A Trial to Learn More About a Possible Treatment For Participants With Acute Myeloid Leukemia' to ClinicalTrials.Gov.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) rose 16.9% to close at $25.72 after pricing its IPO at $22 a share.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) gained 16.8% to close at $22.78 after the FDA approved the company’s Pylarify, a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares jumped 16.6% to close at $3.80 amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness.

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) surged 16% to settle at $18.99 after the reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) gained 16% to close at $20.08.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 16% to settle at $2.83.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 15.8% to close at $3.80.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) jumped 15.7% to settle at $0.8610 after the company announced publication of clinical data regarding the long-term use of Qtrypta for the treatment of acute migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) gained 15.7% to close at $21.21.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) jumped 15.4% to settle at $2.62.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 15.3% to close at $9.22.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 14.2% to close at $3.70. Stifel upgraded Target Hospitality from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.5.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) jumped 14% to settle at $14.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 12.5% to close at $142.61 after the company announced the launch of its first-ever value six-pack of its Beyond Burger in Canada.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 12.4% to close at $3.81. Pieris Pharmaceuticals recently announced a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) rose 10.4% to close at $13.99.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares rose 10.4% to close at $3.50.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) jumped 8.5% to close at $43.34 following yesterday's investor day event. Analysts at Arus and Keybanc raised their price target on the stock.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 8% to settle at $2.85. Ault Global recently reported Q1 results.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 7.7% to close at $17.91. Organogenesis will replace Crocs in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, June 2.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) rose 6.6% to close at $1.29 after the company announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001 in congenital ichthyosis.

Losers

  • Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) shares dipped 22.9% to close at $25.30 on Thursday.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares tumbled 19.6% to settle at $4.52 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million registered direct offering of 2.564 million shares.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 16.2% to close at $6.68.
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) dropped 13.1% to close at $16.26. NextGen Healthcare posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 13% to close at $49.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) shares fell 12.9% to close at $16.27 on Thursday.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) dropped 12.5% to close at $8.04. Novan recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) dropped 11.3% to settle at $17.31 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) declined 10% to close at $2.42.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dipped 10% to close at $17.49.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 9.8% to close at $222.40 after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) fell 9.2% to close at $26.37. The company recently released Q4 results.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dipped 7.7% to close at $100.11 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 7.3% to close at $1.40. Sinovant Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics recently disclosed topline results from Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MNSO) dropped 7% to close at $21.86. The company recently reported Q3 results.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares fell 6.3% to settle at $6.41 after jumping 58% on Wednesday. Lizhi is expected to report Q1 results on June 1.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) dropped 5% to close at $3.40 as the company priced 37.5 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds of $128.625 million.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) declined 4.2% to close at $18.61 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Realogy Holdings Corp#Vertex Energy#Vtnr#Ipo#Goedeker Inc#Goed#Rezolute#Rzlt#Oppenheimer#Figs#Laix Inc#Rvph#Mdjm Ltd#Axas#Titan Machinery Inc#Titn#Creative Realities#Crex#Btcm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
Country
Chile
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Tesla, Nio And Palantir Are Moving Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading higher by 1.2%, 3% and 1.5%, respectively, after the Federal Reserve held rates constant but raised its inflation expectations for 2021-2023. Seven Fed officials expect rate increases in 2022, while 13 expect rate increases...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 68.5% to $5.51 after the company announced it filed a registration statement in connect with the proposed merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) climbed 44.6% to $2.9499 after the company announced breakthrough data using Q-Sphera technology. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 26,711 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,711 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 207,319 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $37,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Citigroup Stock?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been getting pummeled. At the beginning of the month, they were trading around $80 and now they're trading around $70. But they're oversold and at support, which means there’s a chance they stage some kind of rebound. There was resistance at the $69 level...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About STORE Capital

Within the last quarter, STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for STORE Capital. The company has an average price target of $34.67 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $29.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 4%; Midatech Pharma Shares Jump

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.35% to 33,913.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.73% to 14,142.60. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,226.52. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,498,510 cases with around 600,650 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,700,310 cases and 381,900 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,628,580 COVID-19 cases with 493,690 deaths. In total, there were at least 177,069,910 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,833,790 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels. Below are some instances of unusual options activity...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Centene Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Centene (NYSE:CNC) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Centene. The company has an average price target of $84.9 with a high of $93.00 and a low of $65.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

These Are Critical Levels For Bitcoin-Related Stocks SOS And MARA

Traders of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) and Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) are watching two critical levels. The $4.00 level is important for SOS. The stock spent two weeks testing it. It looked like the bulls were going to take it higher, but Wednesday, the bears took control and knocked the shares lower.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Torchlight Energy Shares Are Moving Today

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares are trading lower by 15.5% at $5.06 after the company filed to sell up to $100 million shares worth of common stock. Shares of Torchlight Energy saw strength this week when late Monday the company declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; CureVac Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.67% to 33,806.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.91% to 14,167.03. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.02% to 4,222.94. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,498,510 cases with around 600,650 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,700,310 cases and 381,900 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,628,580 COVID-19 cases with 493,690 deaths. In total, there were at least 177,069,910 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,833,790 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Royal Caribbean Gr Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Royal Caribbean Gr. The company has an average price target of $100.83 with a high of $123.00 and a low of $61.00.
StocksInvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning! We’re at the midpoint of the week now and we’re still going strong with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday. There are loads to talk about today, but before that, you should catch up on what the market was up to yesterday. That extra context can help understand today’s stock movement.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $812.00 at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.