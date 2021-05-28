60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares climbed 124.2% to settle at $3.99 on Thursday after the company announced plans to acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) shares jumped 61.8% to close at $25.89 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares surged 40.5% to close at $6.07 on Thursday after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) gained 40.3% to close at $10.79 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) surged 36.5% to settle at $30.02 after the company priced its IPO at $22 per share.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 35.6% to close at $26.52 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $1.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 25.6% to settle at $5.55.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 25.5% to close at $5.99.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) surged 24% to close at $2.74.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 23.9% to close at $31.67 following better-than-expected Q1 results.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) jumped 23.8% to close at $2.24. Creative Realities recently reported Q1 results.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) jumped 23% to settle at $8.71after dropping 12% on Wednesday.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 22.7% to close at $3.89 after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) gained 21.4% to settle at $29.75. The company priced a secondary equity offering by selling stakeholder at a 4.1% discount.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) jumped 19.9% to close at $3.07.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 19.2% to settle at $15.49.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE: WRN) rose 18.9% to close at $2.64 amid strength in copper prices following a recent worker strike in Chile, which could weigh on supply. Economic recovery hopes have also helped lift demand outlook for copper.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 17.6% to settle at $23.09. Immunome recently secured additional funding of $4.3 million from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the development of an antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 17.3% to close at $16.51 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 17.2% to close at $6.55. The company published trial titled 'A Trial to Learn More About a Possible Treatment For Participants With Acute Myeloid Leukemia' to ClinicalTrials.Gov.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) rose 16.9% to close at $25.72 after pricing its IPO at $22 a share.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) gained 16.8% to close at $22.78 after the FDA approved the company’s Pylarify, a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares jumped 16.6% to close at $3.80 amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness.

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) surged 16% to settle at $18.99 after the reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) gained 16% to close at $20.08.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 16% to settle at $2.83.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 15.8% to close at $3.80.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) jumped 15.7% to settle at $0.8610 after the company announced publication of clinical data regarding the long-term use of Qtrypta for the treatment of acute migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) gained 15.7% to close at $21.21.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) jumped 15.4% to settle at $2.62.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 15.3% to close at $9.22.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 14.2% to close at $3.70. Stifel upgraded Target Hospitality from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.5.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) jumped 14% to settle at $14.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 12.5% to close at $142.61 after the company announced the launch of its first-ever value six-pack of its Beyond Burger in Canada.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 12.4% to close at $3.81. Pieris Pharmaceuticals recently announced a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) rose 10.4% to close at $13.99.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares rose 10.4% to close at $3.50.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) jumped 8.5% to close at $43.34 following yesterday's investor day event. Analysts at Arus and Keybanc raised their price target on the stock.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 8% to settle at $2.85. Ault Global recently reported Q1 results.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 7.7% to close at $17.91. Organogenesis will replace Crocs in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, June 2.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) rose 6.6% to close at $1.29 after the company announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001 in congenital ichthyosis.

Losers