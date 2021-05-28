After 2020′s historic turnout, why are we backpedaling on voter access? Marvin A. McMickle
CLEVELAND -- Who has the right to vote in the United States has been at the center of American democracy since 1787. What began as a right limited largely to white property-owning males over the age of 21 has been steadily expanding. The first major expansion came in 1870 with the 15th Amendment to the Constitution that said voting rights “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”www.cleveland.com