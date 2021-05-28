U.S.-Canadian border closure looks likely for second summer, despite increasing vaccination rates
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Thinking of planning a family trip to Niagara Falls this year?. New York would love to have you — Canada, not so much. Even as much of the world reopens to American travelers this summer, that vast land up north remains frustratingly out of reach. Just ask Ohioan Matthew Abbey, whose family owns a summer house on Pelee Island, in Canadian waters in the middle of Lake Erie.www.cleveland.com