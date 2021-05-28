U.S.-Canadian border closure looks likely for second summer, despite increasing vaccination rates

While Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s testimony before the Ohio legislature was truly bizarre (“What’s more dangerous? Bizarre claims of magnets, or the legislation they support?” June 12), it’s not hard to see how this happened. You don’t have to follow social media to mistrust technology. Digital information from major businesses is hacked for ransom; cyber criminals try to tamper with elections; and Siri or Alexa listens to everything we say. Next, you add mistrust of the medical community to the plot. Anyone who watches pharmaceutical commercials on TV already knows it is tainted by greed. Throw in rumors about genetic engineering via the mRNA vaccines, and you’ve got compelling science fiction: “Wealthy mad scientist (Bill Gates) merges genetic code (mRNA) with computer code (5G network) through a vaccine and controls humanity.”