Italian audio manufacturer Powersoft has added Sidev as a distributor in France, working alongside Powersoft’s other French distributor, DV2. Founded in 1991 and based near Lyon, Sidev has provided AV products in France for over 30 years. In that time, the company has grown to offer the largest sales and pre-sales team in the French market, as well as two showrooms in Paris and Lyon, and a yearly turnover of over €60 million in 2020.