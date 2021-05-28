Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Bulldogs get kick times for first two home games

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyRed_0aEOy2ce00

The Georgia Bulldog football team, now 99 days away from its season opener against the Clemson Tigers, learns the kick times for the first two home games of the year: the September 11 game against Alabama-Birmingham is set for 3:30, the Southeastern Conference opener a week later will be a night game: the Dogs and South Carolina will go at 7 o’clock on September 18.

From Leland Barrow, UGA Sports Communications…

Georgia’s second and third football games this fall – the home opener versus UAB on Sept. 11 and the Southeastern Conference opener against South Carolina on Sept. 18 – were among an early round of selections made Thursday for the ESPN networks, according to an announcement by the league office.

The Bulldogs’ contest in Athens against the Blazers during the second week of the season will be slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The following Saturday, Georgia will play host to the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Kickoff times and networks had already been announced for the Bulldogs’ season opener versus Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 4 and for Georgia’s annual showdown with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 30. The Georgia-Clemson game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ABC while the Georgia-Florida matchup will be at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first three weeks of the season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Following a 2020 season that featured all SEC teams playing a 10-game conference-only regular season, the league will resume its 12-game regular season schedule in 2021, featuring eight SEC games and four non-conference games before the postseason. The SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 4 p.m. on CBS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Home Games#Gamecocks#American Football#Georgia Bulldog#Uga Sports Communications#Uab#Blazers#Espn2#Abc#Cbs#Sec#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
NBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Posted by
The Hill

Schumer to force vote Tuesday on sweeping election bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will force a vote Tuesday on a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections. Schumer informed his caucus of the schedule during a closed-door meeting on Thursday, a Senate Democratic source familiar with the meeting told The Hill. The bill, known as the For the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to a representative. "Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year," Osaka's representative said in a statement. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
Posted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.