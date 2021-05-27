Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

Best restaurant patios to enjoy during summer

By SKYLER ASHLEY
lansingcitypulse.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoying delicious food and drinks with friends and family in the warm daylight is one of the best ways to spend a summer afternoon. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic pretty much robbed us of that last year, unless you happened to have a nice private patio to enjoy takeout. For the rest of us, Lansing has a number of restaurants with great patios, and we have years’ worth of Top of the Town voting data to sort out the best of the best. Here are a few of the most popular spots to check out this summer.

www.lansingcitypulse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Grand Ledge, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Dewitt, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
East Lansing, MI
Restaurants
East Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Crushed Ice#Patios#Grand River#Food Drink#El Azteco#Mexican#East Lansing Daily#Glass Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
Posted by
CNN

Putin praises Biden, calling him a 'professional' following Geneva summit

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Joe Biden Thursday, describing him as a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues," according to a Kremlin transcript of Putin's televised remarks. "Mr. Biden is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.