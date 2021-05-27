Best restaurant patios to enjoy during summer

Enjoying delicious food and drinks with friends and family in the warm daylight is one of the best ways to spend a summer afternoon. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic pretty much robbed us of that last year, unless you happened to have a nice private patio to enjoy takeout. For the rest of us, Lansing has a number of restaurants with great patios, and we have years’ worth of Top of the Town voting data to sort out the best of the best. Here are a few of the most popular spots to check out this summer.