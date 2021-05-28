Cancel
Georgia State

NE Ga notes include mid-term at UGA, roadwork in Oconee Co

By Tim Bryant
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 20 days ago
Today is a mid-term day at UGA: there are mid-term exams for students taking May session classes at the University of Georgia. This is also the last day for students to withdraw from those Maymester classes at UGA.

Road work that began Thursday is expected to continue for the next several days, with crews in Oconee County doing work on Hog Mountain Road from Daniell’s Bridge Road through Butlers Crossing out to Macon Highway. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says stretches of Hog Mountain Road will be reduced to single-lane traffic.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting that wounded a teenager from Athens has been ruled accidental: the 18 year-old female was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in Augusta. The shooting happened at a home in Elberton and remains under investigation.

Graduation for Elbert County Comprehensive High School’s Class of 2021 is set for 8 o’clock tonight at the football stadium in Elberton.

