BLM representatives recently held a press conference to tell their story from their perspective. The reason? BLM has been called everything but a child of God simply for attempting to hold America accountable for historic and current mistreatment. Apparently, someone in BLM said, “Enough with this BS. Let’s control our own narrative.” That sounds like good advice for Blackfolk, in general. The reason every movie or TV show about white high schoolers show nearly all of them drinking and drugging is because that’s how it is (at least according to drug use stats, and every Black person I know who went to such schools).