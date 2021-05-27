Cancel
Handicapped parking needed

By Editor, Park Bugle
 30 days ago

It’s grand to see St. Anthony Park merchants and restaurants starting to flourish again. But . . . there’s a group of potential customers who need action by the business owners in order to frequent their establishments. I speak of those who need wheelchairs, crutches or have limited mobility or vision.

