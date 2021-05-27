Handicapped parking needed

Brand new to market and ready for new owners! You will immediately admire the wonderful curb appeal of this 2-storey executive home in sought after Clovelly Trails. Not your cookie cutter home, this property offers great space throughout starting with a large entry porch and foyer that flows nicely into your formal dining room and large open concept kitchen/family space. The bright eat-in kitchen also offers a propane cook-top, pantry and connects to the cute mudroom off your garage. As you head upstairs you will love the three large bedrooms, especially the master that also offers a nice sized ensuite and walk-in closet. Head to your developed basement where you can enjoy a recroom and two more rooms that can be used as office space or additional bedrooms. Last but not least your backyard is fully fenced with great space for young kids, and/or pets. Home is located close to TCH, shopping and on school bus routes for MQP, St. Paul's and HHM. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.