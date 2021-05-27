New seafood restaurants appear as summer approaches

Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Temperatures in the mid-90s and heavy rains this week reminded us Michiganders that summer is rapidly approaching. If you crave the tastes of the ocean but can’t make it out to the coast, these Lansing eateries have you covered. Throw on some sandals, maybe a Hawaiian shirt, too, and try out some of the best seafood our area has to offer.