Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New seafood restaurants appear as summer approaches

By COLE TUNNINGLEY
lansingcitypulse.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Temperatures in the mid-90s and heavy rains this week reminded us Michiganders that summer is rapidly approaching. If you crave the tastes of the ocean but can’t make it out to the coast, these Lansing eateries have you covered. Throw on some sandals, maybe a Hawaiian shirt, too, and try out some of the best seafood our area has to offer.

www.lansingcitypulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Seafood Boil#Crab Meat#Food Drink#Michiganders#Hawaiian#Cajun#The Tangy Crab#Chinese#Crazy Crab
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSNBC News

Trump Organization facing possible criminal charges, sources say

The Trump Organization is expected to be hit with criminal charges as soon as next week by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office in a case that Trump attorneys say is tied to tax-related conduct, multiple people familiar with the matter tell NBC News. “It looks like they are going...