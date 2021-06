Commentary: How do the super-rich avoid paying their fair share of taxes? By convincing Federal, State and local politicians with money and lobbyists about what is good for the economy. These include gimmicks like tax reductions to stimulate business investment, private equity takeovers and special treatment for capital gains and carried interest. You will notice that none of these ideas benefit the average wage earner—and it doesn’t trickle down. The super-rich earn virtually all their wealth from the constantly rising value of their assets--particularly in the stock market. Using the gimmicks just mentioned-- their tax rate is incredibly low or zero.