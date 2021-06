THE LATE, LATE, LATE, LATE, LATE SHOW: To win this game, the Padres had to score in the eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th innings! Want to guess how many teams have scored in five consecutive innings, all in the eighth or later, since 1901? That would be zero, STATS reports. And no team had even scored just in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings of any game in a decade, since the Rays did it (minus the ghost runners) on Aug.