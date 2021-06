This is the type of performance that defines a championship-winning effort in the most competitive era in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history. Not only did Pato O’Ward become the first driver to win multiple races this season, he did it on a weekend when Arrow McLaren SP could have come off the rails following Felix Rosenqvist’s vicious crash in Turn 6 during Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit at Belle Isle Park.