Audubon wasn’t the only American naturalist painter of the nineteenth century, although he’s by far the most famous as a result of his books and their lasting appeal. Neither is his reputation entirely free from controversy: as I mentioned last week, he has been accused of plagiarism and fabrication of evidence. One of those who was critical of Audubon’s claims was another great expeditionary painter of the time, Titian Ramsay Peale II (1799–1885). While we have easy access to dozens if not hundreds of images of Audubon’s work, Peale’s have almost completely disappeared into obscurity.