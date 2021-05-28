How To Beat Everyone Else In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, With Help From The Experts
There are reasonable odds that if you own a Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a prominent part of your gaming routine, with online races a major part of the fun. As we've discovered, however, playing online can be a humbling experience in the face of rivals boosting to victory and leaving us behind. One racer who gave us a sound thrashing in one of our live streams through the summer was Jake Stevens, and he's kindly agreed — along with fellow racer Threestar — to pass on some pro tips for make the step up to the top of the podium.www.nintendolife.com