How To Beat Everyone Else In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, With Help From The Experts

Are you also waiting for the release of Mario Kart 9? Read this article till the end to learn more about Mario Kart 9. Mario Kart is a go-Kart racing game series developed and published by Nintendo. Throughout this series, its characters are derived from Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing. There have been a total of 15 games in the Mario Kart series till now. Mario Kart is the first release and Mario Kart Live: Home circuit being the latest release. Many fans are waiting for the next installment in the Mario Kart series. In this article, we are going to talk about this new installment. So, here is everything you need to know.