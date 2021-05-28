Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How To Beat Everyone Else In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, With Help From The Experts

By Anthony Dickens
Nintendo Life
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are reasonable odds that if you own a Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a prominent part of your gaming routine, with online races a major part of the fun. As we've discovered, however, playing online can be a humbling experience in the face of rivals boosting to victory and leaving us behind. One racer who gave us a sound thrashing in one of our live streams through the summer was Jake Stevens, and he's kindly agreed — along with fellow racer Threestar — to pass on some pro tips for make the step up to the top of the podium.

www.nintendolife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mario World#Coin Collecting#Twitter#Gba Mario Circuit#Sherbet Land#Mario Kart Tv#Dolphin Shoals#Brake Pumping Pressing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

A Super Mario Kart hacker has restored Nintendo’s official track editor | #computerhacking | #hacking

A community modder has restored an official Super Mario Kart track editor used by Nintendo to create the original Super Nintendo game. Modder ‘MrL314’ first discovered references to the track editor within the code for an early Super Mario Kart 1991 prototype, which was leaked online last year as part of the so-called Nintendo ‘Gigaleak’.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Video: Nintendo Minute do 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe challenges in 8 minutes

It had been a bit of a deviation from schedule for last week’s episode of Nintendo Minute. After an early release of the episode last time, it is back to the normal Friday release for this week. For today’s episode, Kit and Krysta have decided to pay a visit to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and do some challenges.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is down to £58

AR-racing spin-off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is reduced to £58 at Amazon UK, less than a month after it dropped to £55 back in May. This time around, though, it's only the Mario Edition that has been given the reduction. It originally started around £55 again today but has been slowly creeping up over the last few hours.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Mario Kart 9 Release Date for 2021: When it is coming on Nintendo Switch

Are you also waiting for the release of Mario Kart 9? Read this article till the end to learn more about Mario Kart 9. Mario Kart is a go-Kart racing game series developed and published by Nintendo. Throughout this series, its characters are derived from Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing. There have been a total of 15 games in the Mario Kart series till now. Mario Kart is the first release and Mario Kart Live: Home circuit being the latest release. Many fans are waiting for the next installment in the Mario Kart series. In this article, we are going to talk about this new installment. So, here is everything you need to know.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Mario Kart, Pikmin Trademarks Renewed Just Before E3 2021

Nintendo was already rumored to be working on new Mario Kart 9 and Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch. Those rumors have just gained more strength. The Japanese company was discovered earlier today to have renewed trademarks for both Mario Kart and Pikmin and that too just before its press briefing at the all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Where To Buy The Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel

Gaming accessory maker Hori is set to release a Mario Kart Racing Wheel for Nintendo Switch, with two versions now appearing at various retailers. If you're hoping to track one down or learn more about it, you've certainly come to the right place. Both wheels come with pedals for that...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

What to expect from a new Mario Kart game

With the rumour mill powering into overdrive as we approach E3 2021, eyes will be on the big presentations for some big surprise. And with Nintendo announcing their own presentation on June 15, 2021, at 17:00 BST, it got us thinking here at God is a Geek what that surprise could be. Move over Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4, we’re thinking BIG with a show-stopping announcement of Mario Kart 9. You heard it here first, maybe.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Mario Kart Tour announces next stop, the Paris Tour

The Wedding Day Tour in Mario Kart Tour is almost over and it seems like just yesterday when it started. Today, Nintendo has announced that the next stop will be The Paris Tour which I believe we have had in the past. This time you will be able to get Peach (Vacation) and Pauline (Rose) once the tour commences very soon. Mario Kart Tour is free to play one both iOS and Android devices and if you want to cough up some cash you can invest in the Gold Pass.
Video GamesKotaku

Everyone Else Saw The Elden Ring Horse Double Jump, Right?

The folks at From Software dropped a new Elden Ring trailer this afternoon, providing almost three full minutes of gameplay for the previously camera-shy game. And while I’m sure the loremasters and other internet sleuths are deducing clues about the game’s narrative and mechanics as I type, my attention has been focused on something else entirely: that double-jumping horse.
Video GamesNintendo Life

E3: Get Your Nintendo Life E3 2021 Bingo Cards Here!

It's nearly E3 time! Are you hype? We're hype. We've seen what the other publishers have had to offer over the past three days and now it's Nintendo's turn to showcase its hot new games — finally!. And what would an E3 Nintendo Direct be without some crazy surprises and...
Video GamesAndroid Authority

Everything Nintendo announced at the E3 2021 Direct

There was no Nintendo Switch Pro announcement, but there were a ton of game announcements, including a few surprises. Even with so many announcements at E3 2021, no company grabs the spotlight quite like Nintendo. At the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct event, the company showed off a slew of new games for its record-setting Nintendo Switch console.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Mario Party Superstars: A blast from the past games

Mario Party will always be a fan-favorite, especially when it comes to playing with a group of your friends. The Mario Party franchise has always been one that captivates people to play even if they are not heavily into gaming. There is just something about playing a board game with your favorite Mario characters and battling in mini-games after each round that makes the game so much fun, competitive, and highly addictive.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread gameplay

We finally to got Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay, and some Metroid details, but no Metroid Prime 4. If you're looking at how to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021, then you've come to the right place. There are a number of highly anticipated games that could show up at this conference, including Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Prime 4. There could even be a New Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Kazuya Coming to Smash Ultimate

Wow, he threw so many fighters off a cliff... Kazuya is coming to Smash Bros, giving Bandai Namco's Tekken franchise representation in Nintendo's fighting series. The first video Nintendo played showed Kazuya dramatically dropping the bodies of his defeated opponents off a cliff into an ominous river of lava. (Notable, when Kazuya drops Kirby off the cliff, the pink creampuff merely flies away nonchalantly in the background.)