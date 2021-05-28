CDC approves first revenue cruise from Florida, but DeSantis threatens fines

Everyone who claims to favor the resumption of cruising in Florida is helping to make that happen — except Gov. DeSantis. There have been many encouraging developments since we editorialized on this topic three weeks ago, calling for the repeal of the state’s new law banning vaccine passports. The home port of Royal Caribbean’s new 4,284-passenger Odyssey of the Seas will be Port Everglades — the world’s third-busiest seaport. Royal Caribbean is working to start test cruises after the ship arrives next week. On June 26, Celebrity Edge will make the first “revenue cruise” from the port since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry.