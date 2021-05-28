Lancashire v Yorkshire, Durham v Essex and more: county cricket – as it happened

Day two roundup: Jennings puts Lancashire in command. On a traditionally overcast Roses Friday, the day meandered towards a crushing Lancashire lead. Keaton Jennings was the master builder, crafting his first red-ball century since he made 146 not out for England against Sri Lanka in November 2018. After a couple of years in the wilderness, this season he has rediscovered both touch and brio. Away he chugged, putting on 19 runs in the first 45 minutes with Luke Wells, but there were occasional boulders as well as bricks, as skimming cover drives and gleaming late cuts were plucked from the level.