Lancashire v Yorkshire, Durham v Essex and more: county cricket – as it happened

By Tanya Aldred
The Guardian
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay two roundup: Jennings puts Lancashire in command. On a traditionally overcast Roses Friday, the day meandered towards a crushing Lancashire lead. Keaton Jennings was the master builder, crafting his first red-ball century since he made 146 not out for England against Sri Lanka in November 2018. After a couple of years in the wilderness, this season he has rediscovered both touch and brio. Away he chugged, putting on 19 runs in the first 45 minutes with Luke Wells, but there were occasional boulders as well as bricks, as skimming cover drives and gleaming late cuts were plucked from the level.

Hashim Amla
Kabir
Dom Bess
