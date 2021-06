“To deny people their human rights, is to challenge their very humanity.” — Nelson Mandela. While at an Amnesty International meeting I attended a workshop on Human Rights in Education. The room was packed with people from many walks of life: students, educators, survivors of human rights violations, and the general public. The facilitator began by asking a seemingly simple question: “What’s a human right?” A lively discussion ensued as we struggled to develop a definition. Numerous perspectives emerged and we agreed on some basic tenets including the need for raising awareness about the topic by placing greater emphasis on it in our educational systems. It is from similar discussions that Human Rights Educators USA was created committed to promoting human dignity, justice, and peace by supporting Human Rights Education in the United States.