Laredoans have always reached for new heights. However, one local may reach a place few have ever before — albeit, in unusual fashion. On Tuesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced a contest as the winner will be sent to space to help collect data on the surface of the moon. But there’s one caveat: the candidates will be going posthumously as NASA will be creating a mannequin, or “Moonikin,” in their honor.