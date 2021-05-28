Cancel
Curry County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Curry County, Quay County by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Curry County; Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL QUAY AND CENTRAL CURRY COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM MDT At 330 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Ragland, or 29 miles south of Tucumcari, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ragland and Forrest.

alerts.weather.gov
