Ikea France Fined 1 Million Euros For Spying. Ikea France have been fined a staggering 1 million euros for spying on staff and even on some customers. The scandal started around a decade ago but on Tuesday a court in France ordered the French subsidiary of IKEA to pay a staggering 1 million euro fine after it was found that the company had spied on not only hundreds of employees, but also on some customers too.