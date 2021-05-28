Cancel
KDKA Radio's Shelby Cassesse 'beyond thrilled' for her own sports show on 93.7 The Fan

By Adam Bittner
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports are never far from Shelby Cassesse’s mind, as evidenced by her tweets. One minute, she’s on Twitter talking about her one-on-one interview with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto that she earned through her hard work as a KDKA Radio reporter. The next, she’s sharing in Pittsburgh’s sorrow over the Penguins losing their first-round playoff series to the New York Islanders, or discussing the latest updates on Robert Morris University getting rid of its men’s and women’s hockey programs.

