Tesla culls radar from some models, puts all bets on computer vision

After owning my Tesla Model 3 Performance for a few months now, I figure it was time to give my opinion. As someone who has owned a Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, I have a pretty deep understanding of the brand and what you can expect throughout the life of your vehicle. Also, I was able to compare my car against a Model 3 Standard Range Plus and a Model 3 Dual Motor, so see what you get at each trim level. Let's get into it! -Tesla Model 3 Performance Specs- 0-60: 3.2 seconds Range: 299 miles Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Seats up to 5 Top Speed: 162 mph Price: $54,990