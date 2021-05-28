Cancel
Environment

Lingering Rain/Snow This Morning, Drying Out This Afternoon & Evening -Michelle Poedel

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s Forecast High: 58°F, Tonight’s Forecast Low: 36°F. Good Friday to you! Showers continue across parts of the region this morning, but we aren’t seeing the activity as widespread as we did yesterday. Temperatures are cold enough this morning that we are even seeing some snow mix in with the rain in some of our northern communities! I expect showers to taper off after lunch and skies will gradually clear into the evening. Highs today will only be in the upper 50s.

#Drying#Memorial Day#Good Friday
