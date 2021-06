Anytime you have to face off against the top-ranked team in the state in an elimination game, you know your team has to play an almost flawless game. Even though Western Dubuque’s girls’ soccer team played a solid match, the Bobcats, like the other five teams who have played Waverly-Shell Rock since May 15, were unable to score a goal and lost 10-0 in their Class 2A Regional Final played in Waverly, June 4.