Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Anna Kendrick cast in serial killer drama Rodney & Sheryl

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Kendrick is to star in the Netflix movie 'Rodney & Sheryl'. The 35-year-old actress is attached to the drama, which is based on the true story of a serial killer appearing on the popular TV show 'The Dating Game' in 1978. Chloe Okuno is directing the flick as it...

www.contactmusic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Rodney Alcala
Person
J.d. Lifshitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Drama#Vertigo Entertainment#Boulderlight Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Scream has completely finished production, reveals co-director Tyler Gillett

Scream co-director Tyler Gillett has revealed via an Instagram post that the next instalment in the long-running horror franchise has completely finished production ahead of the film’s 14th January 2022 release date. While Scream is the fifth film in the series, star Courteney Cox has previously clarified that the latest...
Moviescomicon.com

Talking With Doug Wagner And Daniel Hillyard About Their New Dark Comedy Serial Killer Drama ‘Vinyl’

Writer Doug Wagner and artist Daniel Hillyard left me in stitches with their black comedy serial killer drama Plastic a few years back. And now they’re reforming the band to bring us Vinyl. More than just a spiritual sequel to the aforementioned series, maybe? After all, as Wagner himself describes it, it’s a comic book all about “serial killers, inhuman monsters, and a cult of sunflower farmers all trapped together inside an underground bunker.” What’s not to like?
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE

Netflix has released these official key art and trailer for “Gunpowder Milkshake.” Revenge is best served cold. Executive Producers: Aharon Keshales, Luc Etienne, Ron Halpern, Didier Lupfer, Shana Eddy-Grouf. Cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley with Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and...
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Fatherhood’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Kevin Hart Movie

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and Netflix came prepared with Fatherhood, a new Kevin Hart movie that’s sure to get the waterworks going. Based on a true story of a recently widowed father, Matthew Logelin—who wrote about his experience raising his daughter alone in his 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love—this movie is a more serious role for Hart. But the comedian still brings his humor to his version of Matt, who is trying to navigate the struggles of being a single father.
MoviesKirkus Reviews

Kristen Wiig To Star in Film of ‘The Husbands’

Kristen Wiig is set to star in an MGM film adaptation of Chandler Baker’s thriller The Husbands, Deadline reports. The Husbands, Baker’s second novel for adults, follows a lawyer who moves with her husband to a tony Texas neighborhood where the women all hold powerful jobs and their husbands are docile and supportive. A critic for Kirkus called the novel, scheduled for publication by Flatiron on Aug. 3, “a perpetually timely page-turner that is anything but subtle.”
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Die in a Gunfight’ Trailer: Forbidden Love Could Be Deadly

The trailer for Die in a Gunfight has a Romeo and Juliet meets Quentin Tarantino and/or Guy Ritchie vibe, with Diego Boneta as Romeo to Alexandra Daddario’s Juliet. The two-minute trailer finds the adult children of warring families falling in love and willing to be the target of hired assassins if that’s what it takes to be together.
Moviespurewow.com

This Nicole Kidman Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List—and It Looks So Intense

We couldn't get enough of Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies or in Bombshell, and now, it looks like she has another tense drama that somehow slipped under our radar. Netflix uploaded Kidman's 2005 flick The Interpreter, where she plays Silvia Broome, a language interpreter at the United Nations in New York City. In the movie, Broome claims that she has overheard an assassination plot, except those around her begin to wonder if they can trust her. Meanwhile, she sets in action a series of dangerous events that could end up costing some lives.
MoviesFirst Showing

New Netflix Trailer for 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Hitman Action Movie

"If I get out of this alive - I'm coming for you." Netflix has revealed their own official trailer for the hitman action movie titled Gunpowder Milkshake, made by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado. The first trailer from a few weeks ago was already totally badass. Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them. This awesome John Wick-but-with-women movie stars Karen Gillan as Sam, who was raised by "The Firm", the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. When a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl. The superb cast also includes Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Freya Allan, Ralph Ineson, and Chloe Coleman. This is looking like one of the better action offerings this summer, with some vibrant cinematography and kick ass ladies with guns. Check it out.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

Ludacris and Queen Latifah to star in upcoming Netflix thriller

Ludacris is preparing for his next box office smash, Fast & Furious 9. The movie will be released on June 25 and it has just been announced that he will be joining fellow rapper-turned-thespian, Queen Latifah, in the upcoming Netflix thriller, End of the Road. Beau Bridges will join the two rappers in the film as well.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Actors Who Quit Acting and Completely Switched Careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the world's most glamorous and exciting industries. However, several high-profile stars of the stage and screen have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers. Below Newsweek takes a look at the high profile former actors who have decided to ditch...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins, She Reveals Names

The latest Cannon babies have reportedly been born. There has been quite a bit of conversation about Nick Cannon in recent months as the media mogul has stacked up a stream of baby mamas. In the middle of April, DJ Abby De La Rose and Cannon confirmed that they were expecting twins. “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” De La Rosa shared on Instagram.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It would be a real shame if Quentin Tarantino were to stick to his guns and retire from directing features after his tenth effort, because that means we’re running out of chances to see what one of the defining filmmakers of the last 25 years can bring to the table.
Moviesindialife.us

Sunil Grover: Sunflower is 'high drama' with an 'insane cast'

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover currently awaits the release of the crime comedy web series "Sunflower". He feels the show should keep viewers on the edge and also guessing over what's going to happen next. "The genre is absolutely high drama. We all love a good psychological thriller. We love being on...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Staircase HBO Max Miniseries: The Cast And Everything Else We Know About The True Crime Drama

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Since its 2020 launch, HBO Max has become one of the premier streaming services for true crime fans. With all sorts of engaging crime shows, movies, and documentaries, it looks like the super-streamer couldn’t get better. Or could it? Well, The Staircase HBO Max miniseries, a dramatic retelling of the mysterious 2001 death of an acclaimed American novelist’s wife and the intrigue surrounding the sprawling family will soon take to the streamer, bringing fans the latest addition to impressive true crime collection.