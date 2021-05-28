GOP Rep. Banks: If We Have 9/11-Style Commission, It Should Be on COVID Origins – Biden Killed Probe to Be Soft on China

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) argued that if there is going to be a 9/11-style commission in Congress on anything, “it should be about the origins of the coronavirus and the negligence on the part of the Chinese Communist Party and those in our own government” and that President Joe Biden killed the Trump administration’s probe into COVID-19’s origins because Democrats “are wholly owned by big tech and the multinational corporations on Wall Street who profit from a cozy relationship with China.”