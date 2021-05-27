Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

What Prompted Biden To Order A Deeper Look Into COVID-19's Origin?

delawarepublic.org
 29 days ago

Where exactly did COVID-19 come from? President Biden wants the intelligence community to figure it out. The most common answer for any virus would be that it developed in animals and spread to humans. But the presence of a high-tech lab in Wuhan, China, has triggered questions for more than a year. Wuhan is where the virus was first detected. The discovery of additional evidence about the lab led the president to ask for answers within three months.

www.delawarepublic.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Keith
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Npr White House#The White House#Americans#Covid#Coronaviruses#Mers#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to meet with Afghan president; Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border

President Biden will meet Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House. The visit comes amid reports of a new U.S. intelligence assessment that says the Afghan government could fall within six months of the departure of remaining U.S. troops. The Pentagon’s top spokesman, John Kirby, said Thursday that the withdrawal continues “on pace,” with the expectation that it will be complete by September.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

VP Harris reminds Biden about Florida condo collapse in awkward WH moment

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to remind President Biden to mention the deadly South Florida condo collapse before leaving a White House event Thursday. Biden had given remarks on infrastructure and taken questions from the press on that issue as well as voting rights. He then attempted to wrap up by telling reporters "I’ve got to get to a helicopter" before Harris approached.
Congress & CourtsNRVNews

Griffith Pushes Google for COVID-19 Origins

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today pushed Google for help on finding answers regarding the origins of COVID-19. In a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health, Griffith asked witness Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google, for information about reported financial ties between Google and EcoHealth Alliance, the organization that provided the Wuhan Institute of Virology with grant money funded by the National Institutes of Health.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House pitches America First 2.0

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Competing sometimes means copying. U.S. President Joe Biden’s top economic aide, Brian Deese, said on Wednesday that the government needs to play a bigger role in supporting certain technologies and industries. That’s taking a leaf out of China’s playbook and a more organized version of former President Donald Trump’s America First policy .
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Reacts to Rudy Giuliani's Suspension, Says 'All of New York is Out of Control'

Former President Donald Trump believes all of New York is "out of control" after his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was ordered to stop practicing law in the state. New York state's Supreme Court ordered Giuliani to refrain from practicing law on Thursday pending disciplinary actions brought against him by the Attorney Grievances Committee for the First Judicial Department over his involvement in legal attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor. The former president quickly issued a statement decrying the court's decision while falsely claiming the election had "already been proven" to be rife with massive fraud.
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
U.S. Politicspatriotdailypress.org

Head of U.S. Intelligence: We May Never Know COVID-19’s Origin

On the menu today: Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, ominously declares in an interview that the U.S. intelligence community is no closer to determining how the COVID-19 pandemic began, and may never know with certainty; the need to end the crisis mentality on evictions; and Vice President Kamala Harris apparently thinks she’s “winning” something by refusing to spend a day visiting the border.
POTUSWashington Post

Inside the extraordinary effort to save Trump from covid-19

This article is adapted from “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History,” which will be published June 29 by HarperCollins. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s phone rang with an urgent request: Could he help someone at the White House obtain an experimental...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
AnimalsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden catches his white whale

ENGAGED! — EUGENE DANIELS, a POLITICO White House reporter and co-author of Playbook from South Carolina, and NATE STEPHENS, a social change facilitator from South Dakota. Pic … Another pic … One more pic … OK, a final pic. PRESIDENT AHAB: Well, we’ll be damned. JOE BIDEN appears to have...