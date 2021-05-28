Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ To Feature Vegan Chef For The First Time

Last week brought a new twist to FOX's long-running cooking competition series, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Las Vegas for Season 20: Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns. This time around, 18 aspiring chefs (all age 23 or younger) will be put through rigorous culinary challenges that grow in difficulty with each passing week. And when the smoke settles, only one will be named the winner- and only one will walk away with the position of Head Chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. And after last week's introductory "trial by fire," this week brings the first major challenge that could make or break these young chefs. Because as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and teasers? "Young Guns: Temping the Meat" finds them facing their first dinner service- with some very familiar faces in attendance for a very special occasion.