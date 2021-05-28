Cancel
Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ To Feature Vegan Chef For The First Time

By Liam Giliver
plantbasednews.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Ramsay‘s Hell’s Kitchen is set to feature a vegan chef for the very first time. The celebrity chef’s iconic TV series will return to Fox this month for its 20th season. 18 aspiring chefs will compete for a prize of $250,000 and the title of head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurant in Las Vegas.

