Here is a round-up of those in our area who have been named and fined in Hertfordshire Magistrates’ courts between June 1 and June 4. Danielle Carney, 31, of Campbell Close, Bushey. On May 13, 2020, the defendant permitted a person to use a car on A5183 Park Street when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fine, costs: £297. Driving record also endorsed with six points.