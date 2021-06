With the way smart home products have expanded, there are very few things that cannot be automated now. Just about every light, appliance, switch, door, and window can be added to your smart home. Even with all of these gadgets, there’s one aspect of your home that has been neglected until now. Automating your window treatments is usually a very expensive project. Unless you’re buying motorized drapery hardware, there hasn’t been a good solution to do this. SwitchBot is changing that with their fantastic curtain bots that can convert your existing window treatments into smart curtains.