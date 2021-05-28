Where you can find the best 🍔 burgh-ers in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is known for putting fries on salads and sandwiches, but is it really known for hamburgers?

Channel 11 found out that plenty of Pittsburgh places pride themselves on the ideal burgh-er, so we compiled a list for you, in honor of National Hamburger Day on May 28.

Burgh’ers - Lawrenceville, Zelienople

It’s all in the name for this joint in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Burgh’ers touts itself as chef-driven, offering burgers and beers that are focused on being local, ethical and sustainable.

Bier’s Pub - North Side

You’ll have to wait to visit this staple on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Known for their burgers and brews, the pub is reopening next week following a closure as a result of the pandemic.

Jerry’s Curb Service - Beaver, Bridgewater

If you want a true drive-through experience, look no further than this unique experience in Beaver County.

Jerry’s Curb Service brings the burger to you while you sit in your car!

Bacon, Bourbon and Beer - Washington

If you’re looking for a killer burger, this place may be for you.

Candied jalapenos? Yes please!

Burgher Burger - Irwin

‘BurgherBurger represents the “Yinzers” of the world, according to their website.

It’s fast casual, comfortable and in case you were wondering, the burgers are so good, they melt in your mouth.

Titlow Tavern & Grille - Uniontown

This Fayette County institution has a special section on its menu for the Belly Buster Burgers.

Three simple options served with chips and of course, a pickle.

Brunzie’s - Indiana

Not just offering regular hamburgers, this joint features 10 different burgh-er options.

Which one would you try?

The Craft House Gastropub - Kittanning

Some unique toppings for your hamburger here, like truffled mushrooms and tomato bacon jam.

And don’t worry: if you like something more basic, they have that too!

Crane Room Grille - New Castle

Touting themselves as “the best burger in town” you’ll have to see for yourself what this Lawrence County restaurant offers when it comes to different kinds of hamburgers.

The best part? All patties are a half-pound.

Meetheads - Vandergrift

This pub in Westmoreland County offers a variety of specialty burgers including a reuben burger, a southwest burger, and a chicken fried steak burger to name a few.

