Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Where you can find the best 🍔 burgh-ers in Pittsburgh

By Natalie Jovonovich, WPXI.com
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3prD_0aEOqZ8S00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is known for putting fries on salads and sandwiches, but is it really known for hamburgers?

Channel 11 found out that plenty of Pittsburgh places pride themselves on the ideal burgh-er, so we compiled a list for you, in honor of National Hamburger Day on May 28.

Burgh’ers - Lawrenceville, Zelienople

It’s all in the name for this joint in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Burgh’ers touts itself as chef-driven, offering burgers and beers that are focused on being local, ethical and sustainable.

Bier’s Pub - North Side

You’ll have to wait to visit this staple on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Known for their burgers and brews, the pub is reopening next week following a closure as a result of the pandemic.

Jerry’s Curb Service - Beaver, Bridgewater

If you want a true drive-through experience, look no further than this unique experience in Beaver County.

Jerry’s Curb Service brings the burger to you while you sit in your car!

Bacon, Bourbon and Beer - Washington

If you’re looking for a killer burger, this place may be for you.

Candied jalapenos? Yes please!

Burgher Burger - Irwin

‘BurgherBurger represents the “Yinzers” of the world, according to their website.

It’s fast casual, comfortable and in case you were wondering, the burgers are so good, they melt in your mouth.

Titlow Tavern & Grille - Uniontown

This Fayette County institution has a special section on its menu for the Belly Buster Burgers.

Three simple options served with chips and of course, a pickle.

Brunzie’s - Indiana

Not just offering regular hamburgers, this joint features 10 different burgh-er options.

Which one would you try?

The Craft House Gastropub - Kittanning

Some unique toppings for your hamburger here, like truffled mushrooms and tomato bacon jam.

And don’t worry: if you like something more basic, they have that too!

Crane Room Grille - New Castle

Touting themselves as “the best burger in town” you’ll have to see for yourself what this Lawrence County restaurant offers when it comes to different kinds of hamburgers.

The best part? All patties are a half-pound.

Meetheads - Vandergrift

This pub in Westmoreland County offers a variety of specialty burgers including a reuben burger, a southwest burger, and a chicken fried steak burger to name a few.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Indiana, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Kittanning, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Bridgewater, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Burger#Hamburgers#Food Drink#Channel 11#Bier S Pub#Curb Service Beaver#Blazin#Bacon Bourbon Beer#Burgher Burger Irwin#Yinzers#Burgherburger15642#Titlow Tavern Grille#The Titlow Tavern#Pennsylvania Poutine#Brunzies Bar#Rear Front Patios Open#Crafthouse#Cajun Aoli#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Cranberry Township, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dick’s Sporting Goods poised to open first Public Lands store in former Field & Stream location in Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has nailed down a location and an opening date for Public Lands, its new store concept focused on outdoor recreation. The Findlay-based sporting goods retailer, which has thrived during the pandemic, will open its first Public Lands store in the former location of Field & Stream, a 50,000-square-foot location in what’s always been a highly leased Cranberry Square shopping center in Cranberry Township.
California, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father’s Day 2021: Where can dad eat free, get deals on meals?

Father’s Day is Sunday, and if you are looking to take your dad out on his special day, below is a list of some meal deals and freebies crafted just for him. (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)