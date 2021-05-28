Hollywood Drops Its Values to Appease China
Editors at National Review Online lament the latest offense from the motion-picture industry. It involves the communist Chinese government. Action-movie star John Cena's fulsome and abject apology for having offended China by referring in passing to Taiwan as a "country" while promoting his new movie F9 may have set a new low for cringing cravenness in Hollywood. As the celebrated wit David Burge said on Twitter, "I can't blame John Cena, he can't risk his career by being hauled up before the Beijing House Un-Chinese Activity Committee."