Hollywood Drops Its Values to Appease China

The Cold War is back, with a different adversary. On May 27, 2021, the Global Times, an English-language mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), featured an article by Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the paper, calling for an increase in China’s nuclear arsenal. “We must be prepared for an intense showdown between China and the US,” Hu wrote. “In that scenario, a large number of Dongfeng-41, and JL-2 and JL-3 (both intercontinental-range submarine-launched ballistic missile) will form the pillar of our strategic will. The number of China’s nuclear warheads must reach the quantity that makes US elites shiver should they entertain the idea of engaging in a military confrontation with China.”