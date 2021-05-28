Cancel
Entertainment

Hollywood Drops Its Values to Appease China

By Mitch Kokai
 20 days ago
Editors at National Review Online lament the latest offense from the motion-picture industry. It involves the communist Chinese government. Action-movie star John Cena’s fulsome and abject apology for having offended China by referring in passing to Taiwan as a “country” while promoting his new movie F9 may have set a new low for cringing cravenness in Hollywood. As the celebrated wit David Burge said on Twitter, “I can’t blame John Cena, he can’t risk his career by being hauled up before the Beijing House Un-Chinese Activity Committee.”

ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
John Cena
Chloé Zhao
#Hollywood#Red China#Xinjiang Province#Chinese Government#National Review Online#Tibetan#Nomadland#Muslims#Mulan#Uyghurs
Entertainment
Beijing, CN
Twitter
Disney
China
